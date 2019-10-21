GDC Bhadarwah conducts industrial visit for students

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: A day long Industrial visit was conducted by the Department of Environmental Sciences, GDC Bhadarwah for the students of UG Sem V of Environmental Sciences to Industrial Centre at Battal Ballian, Udhampur.

The visit was organized under the stewardship of Prof. Anuradha Sharma (HOD, Deptt. of Environmental Sciences) and Dr. Anu Sharma (Lecturer in Environmental Sciences). Other faculty members, Diksha (Lecturer in Chemistry) and Ajay Singh (Lecturer in Computer Sciences) also accompanied the visit.

Around 53 students of UG Sem V of Environmental Sciences took part in this visit.

The visit commenced with the flagging off by Prof. Devinder Kumar Principal GDC Bhadarwah and Prof. Surinder Singh (HOD, Deptt. of Economics).

The visit was efficiently managed and coordinated by Sartaj Singh (Industrial Promotion Officer, DIC Udhampur) who was specifically deputed by Suram Chand Sharma (General Manager, District Industries Centre Udhampur) for this purpose.

The students and accompanied staff members visited two different industries at Industrial Complex, Battal Ballian Udhampur and were shown to various industrial operations, sophisticated equipments, pollution control devices and working of Effluent treatment plant.

Firstly, they visited Dhanuka Agritech Limited, where S. S. Sobani (General Manager) and Amit Dubey (Head, Human Resource) welcomed the students and staff of the college.

They were then taken to Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) accompanied by one staff person, who also briefed the students about how the waste water generated from the plant is treated in ETP and the details of the various kinds of Pesticides and Growth Promoters produced by the industry. The students also witnessed the laboratory set up in the industrial unit for analytical purpose.

Later, the students were taken to Uma Cement Industries where Sh. Mohit Agarwal (General Manager) apprised the students about the whole process of manufacturing and production of cement in a step-wise manner and the kinds of pollutants most prevalently released in cement industry.