GDC Banihal observes World No Tobbaco Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: NSS Unit of Government Degree College (GDC) Banihal observed World No Tobbaco Day. The theme of this year’s is ‘Tobacco and Lung Health’. On this occasion, students spoke on the deadly effects of tobacco consumption on human health and well being.

The faculty members also delivered inspirational speeches relating to the theme of the day. The Chief Guest, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed Sohil, Principal of the College, stressed upon the students to discourage and avoid the usage of tobacco. The dais was anchored by Deepak Kumar, PTI of the college. A pledge against tobacco use and the vote of thanks was presented by Assistant Professor and NSS Programme Officer Ajay Kumar.