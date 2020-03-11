GDC Bani organises seminar on gender sensitisation

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Govt. Degree College Bani (Kathua) organised a seminar on the topic ‘Women Empowerment and Gender Sensitisation’ to commemorate the ‘International Women Day’. The programme proceedings included panel discussion and speeches by Principal Dr. M.S Pathania and his team.

The programme was initiated with a welcome lecture, vindedicating rights of women, by Dr. Vijay Kumar, Asstt. Prof. Deptt of Hindi followed the student participants, highlighting importance and advocating rights of Women.

Speaking on the occasion, college Principal Dr. M.S. Pathania said that equal rights of Men and Women are important in the society to improve the work quality and economic status of the Nation. Empowering Women in India is very necessary to bring gender equality. He also stressed that Men too need to understand their responsibility of home and family and all other works Women do so that Women can get some time to think about themselves and their career.

The student participants included Surinder Kumar, Anil Kumar, Shabnam Bano, Sunakshi Devi, Kewal Kumar, Kanchan Bala, Vipan Sharma. Komal, Lecturer in English also spoke on the event. Ishrat Bano, 6 Sem Students, served as anchor of the event. The programme was attended by around 250 students, faculty members and Non- teaching staff of the College.

The program ended with prize distribution and vote of thanks by Dr. Fayaz Ahmed Ganie, Lect. Political Science.