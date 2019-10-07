GDC Akhnoor wins several prizes in Display Your Talent

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: In various events of ‘Display Your Talent’ 2019-20 organised by Department of Student Welfare, University Of Jammu, students of GDC Akhnoor showed an active participation and won prizes. In the quiz competition held on Sept. 15, 2019, team from GDC Akhnoor comprising Koushal Kumar, Mohinder Pal and Mukesh Kumar won second prize. In photography competition which was held on Sept.22, 2019, Abhinandan Angotra from GDC Akhnoor won second prize. The team of One Act Play from GDC Akhnoor performed brilliantly on Sept. 25, 2019 and won third prize. Arun Sharma from One Act Play got second prize for Best Actor. Principal GDC Akhnoor, Dr. S.P Sarswat, members of Cultural/Literary committee Dr. Mamta Sharma, Prof. Pooja, Prof. Manmeet Kour, Prof. Harmeet Singh, Prof. D N Sharma, Kanchan Verma and all other staff members of GDC Akhnoor appreciated the efforts of all the participating students and congratulated them on their success.