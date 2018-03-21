GDC Akhnoor students motivated to take benefits under Udaan

Share Share 0 Share 0

AKHNOOR: Career Counselling Cell of Government Degree College Akhnoor in collaboration with National Skill Development Council, Government of India on Tuesday organised one day mega recruitment drive under UDAAN in the supervision of Prof Ashok Kumar Convener, Career Counselling Cell and Programme Coordinator for Udaan.

The drive was inaugurated by Prof. Kuldeep Raj Sharma, Principal of the College in the presence of Prof. Chander Shekhar and Prof. Tarsem Lal. In the drive, three Udaan Corporate Partners viz. Rooman Technologies, Sahaje Village and Mount Talent Consulting Private Limited visited the college under the leadership of Ajay Pal Singh, Mobilisation Officer, Strategic Projects and NSDC. Over 100 students participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, principal of the college motivated the students that for a golden future the Udaan programmes enhance the career opportunities.

He also opined that the students selected through Udaan programme after completing their undergraduate studies would be given free training for a period of six months along with stipend.

An interactive session was organised in which visiting corporates created awareness among students regarding Udaan- an employment scheme for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by the Government of India. Members of College Career Counseling Cell Dr. Anil Kumar, Prof. Sonia Bhau, Prof. Shivani Sharma, Prof. Ashwani Bali and Parul Sharma also coordinated the activities of the programme.