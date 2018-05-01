GDC Akhnoor releases college newsletter ‘Awakaner’

State Times News
AKHNOOR: Principal GDC Akhnoor, Prof. Kuldeep Raj Sharma on Tuesday released 11th edition of College News Letter ‘Awakaner’.
The Newsletter was edited by Prof. Rewa Lakhnotra, under the convenership of Prof. Tarsem Lal.
The staff members who were present on the occasion were Prof. Anjali Mahajan, Prof. Ravi, Prof. Chander Shekhar, Prof Anshu Sawhney, Prof Ashok Kumar and Dr. Ashwani Bali.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Anushka’s birthday pledge: Building home for stranded animals
Had no idea about lip-syncing in debut Hindi film: Sharmila Tagore
Kashmir re-emerges as paradise for filmmakers
Socio-economic standing plays key role in determining health scenario: Dr Sushil
Kashmir re-emerges as paradise for filmmakers
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper