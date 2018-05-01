GDC Akhnoor releases college newsletter ‘Awakaner’

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

AKHNOOR: Principal GDC Akhnoor, Prof. Kuldeep Raj Sharma on Tuesday released 11th edition of College News Letter ‘Awakaner’.

The Newsletter was edited by Prof. Rewa Lakhnotra, under the convenership of Prof. Tarsem Lal.

The staff members who were present on the occasion were Prof. Anjali Mahajan, Prof. Ravi, Prof. Chander Shekhar, Prof Anshu Sawhney, Prof Ashok Kumar and Dr. Ashwani Bali.