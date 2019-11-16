GDC Akhnoor holds Induction Meeting

State Times News

AKHNOOR: IGNOU study Center 12102, GDC Akhnoor organised induction meeting for newly admitted scholars of July 2019 in which about 90 scholars were present.

Prof. Tarsem Lal, Coordinator of the IGNOU study center Akhnoor formally welcome the chief guest and scholars and highlighted the importance and achievements of the programs provided by IGNOU. The resource person Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Assistant Regional Director, IGNOU Regional office Jammu. Resource person apprised the scholars about the various academic activities of the IGNOU in details. He also interacted with the students. Prof. Kuldeep Kumar, Assistant Coordinator of the center briefed the various schedules and activities of activities of the study center. Vote of thanks was presented by Prof Dewarka Nath, Assistant Coordinator. Among others present in the meeting were staff members of IGNOU Study center and GDC Akhnoor.