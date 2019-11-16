GDC Akhnoor celebrates 550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev

State Times News

AKHNOOR: A week-long celebration on ‘550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev’ was observed in GDC Akhnoor from Nov 6 to 14, 2019 with great zeal and enthusiasm. On day 1, Marathon ‘Run for peace’ was organized in which Abhijeet, Chamail and Vipin stood first, second and third. On day 2, students and staff of College offered community services at Guru Dwara Sahib and old age home, Akhnoor. On day 3, Swachh College Abhiyan conducted in College premises. On day 4, community services were offered by NSS and NCC students of College at adopted villages by College. On day 5, 550th Prakash Utsav was celebrated in College premises where students of the College along with other dignitaries from various noteable places participated.

The event comprised of presentation of Gurbani, poetry recitation by the students and presentation on teachings and principles Guru Nanak Dev followed by Shabad kirtan and Gurbani by Tarsem and group and Harmeet Singh. On day 6, seminar on ‘Life and teachings of Guru Nanak’ was organized where 12 students participated and among them Shalini, Neha and Mamta were adjudged as first, second and third. The whole programme was organized under the supervision and guidance of principal of the College Dr. S.P Sarswat, Cultural committee and NSS,NCC wing of the College.