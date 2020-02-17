GCW Udhampur students participate in R-Day parade

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: NCC Cadets Meghna Kashyap and Jasmeet Kour of Govt. College for Women Udhampur brought laurels to the college by participating in Republic Day Parade 2020 at Rajpath, New Delhi. Prof. Subhash Chander, Principal of the College congratulated the cadets for their outstanding performance in the Parade. He, in his address to the students focused that all other cadets should take inspiration from these Cadets. All staff members congratulated the Cadets.

Prof. Swarna Bhougal, NCC ANO also Congratulated the Cadets and asked them to encourage other Cadets to participate in such kinds of activities and set their image as a role model for the NCC Cadets in particular & other students in general.