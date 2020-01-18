GCW Udhampur organises lecture on cyber crime

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: NSS units of Govt. College for Women Udhampur under the guidance of Prof. Subhash Chander, Principal Govt. College for Women Udhampur conducted the proceedings of 5th day of NSS Annual Special Camp.

On this particular day a lecture was organized whereby Vijay Lakshmi, Senior Advocate, District Court Udhampur was the resource person for the session. She spoke on the topic “Cyber Crime vis-à-vis women.” At the very outset she explained that cyber crimes are the crimes of similar intensity as other crimes happening in the society and therefore they should also be dealt with zero tolerance as far as women folk is concerned.

The programme ended up with the vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Sumita Rao, NSS programme officer, GCW Udhampur.

In the late afternoon, volunteers paid a visit to Sial-Sallan, the adopted area of our NSS units whereby campers visited Govt. Middle School Sial Sallan. Besides interacting with Teachers and students of the school, volunteers also sensitized the stakeholders about the significance of Swachhta in our lives and presented a Skit on Superstition prevalent in our folk. Via the help of skit they propagated the message of non-believing in superstition and appealed the students to carry the same message to society. The session was co-ordinated by Prof. Sanjay Kumar, NSS programme officer, GCW Udhampur. At last the day was called off by reciting national anthem.

Earlier the morning session began with light exercise, NSS clap, NSS song and drill in the college premises. Later, Dr. Pinky Sharma conducted sports session for the volunteers whereby they learned and practiced playing Volleyball, Kabadi and Kho-Kho in the college ground.