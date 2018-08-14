GCW Udhampur holds lecture on Dogri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Department of Dogri in coordination with Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Govt. College for Women Udhampur Under the guidance of Dr. Chander Shekhar, Principal Govt. College for Women Udhampur organised an extension lecture on the topic ‘Duggar, Dogra te Dogri’ whereby Deshbandhu Dogra ‘Nutan’, a prolific writer of Dogri from Udhampur was the Resource Person of the day.

The programme formally began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the guest speaker and Principal GCW Udhampur followed by the welcome address by Dr. Chander Shekhar, Principal Govt. College for Women Udhampur.

Resource Person Nutan in his lecture took a flight back into the history of Duggar, Dogra and thereafter the making of Dogra in Shiwaliks and region around. He also exhorted upon the philology of language which gradually came into being in the said region and later called as Dogri. Specifically, he stressed upon the idea that we should structure our curriculum in our mother tongue i.e., Dogri. Precisely, reconsidering the idea of spoken and written Dogri is the only way possible to save it as the language.

The programme was collectively coordinated by Dr. Neeru Anand and Dr Anju, faculty department of Dogri GCW Udhampur.