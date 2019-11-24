GCW Udhampur conducts election for staff secretary

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Government College for Women Udhampur conducted election for the staff secretary for the session 2019-20.

The Election Commission of the college announced for the election of the staff secretary on November 18, 2019 and the election was conducted on November 21, 2019.

The Chief election commissioner for the election of staff secretary Prof. Brinder Singh Chib, Associate Professor of Economics declared Prof. Sanjay Kumar Assistant Professor of Philosophy as the elected staff secretary of the college.

The newly elected staff secretary Prof. Sanjay Kumar also addressed the staff memebers and announced his nominated staff body among the congregated staff memebers of the college.

The nominated member of the staff body are Prof. Rajesh Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor of Physics and Prof. Sarita Dogra, Assistant Professor of Education, Prof. Roopa Kumari, Assistant Professor of Education (Joint Secretary), Dr. Sumit Sharma, Assistant Professor of English (Treasurer).