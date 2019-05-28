GCW Parade to waive off upto 75 pc fee in sports quota

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Governing Body of Autonomous Government College for Women (GCW) Parade Ground, Jammu has decided to waive off upto 75 per cent fee in sports quota.

Chairing fourth meeting of the Governing Body of Autonomous Government College for Women Parade Ground, Jammu held here on Monday, Prof M P S Ishar, former Vice Chancellor University of Jammu, presently Vice Chancellor MRSSTU Bathinda informed that it was decided in the meeting that the college will give 75 per cent waive off in fee from local fund to the student, who has won Gold medal in sports, 50 per cent waive off for Silver medalist and 25 per cent waive off for Bronze medalist in sports quota. He said that various new short-term courses like GST, Accounts, Income Tax, Beauty & Wellness and Business Administration should also be thrown open for all students other than the students of college.

“College should approach the State Skill Development Department and various other agencies, which could provide financial support and render requisite services to run the course successfully,” he added.

Prof S P Sarswat, Nodal Principal, GGM Science College Jammu; Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA Jammu; Prof Veena Gupta, former Principal GCW, Gandhi Nagar Jammu; Prof Hemla Aggarwal, Principal GCW, Parade Ground Jammu (Member Secretary); Dr Avinash Gupta, HoD Chemistry; Dr Sonia Khajuria, Department of English and Dr Neeraj Kumar, Convener IQAC were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Dr Hemal Aggarwal, Principal of the College presented formal welcome address. A total of 18 agenda items were placed on table for approval.

Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA said that college should sign a MoU with Central Tool Room Ludhiana to run various skill-based courses.

Prof Ishar further laid stress for signing MoUs with different organisations and inviting experts from these organisations to train manpower for running these courses successfully. He suggested that CSIR can also be approached for proving financial support for the same.

It was also decided in the meeting that on-job training programmes should be run during vacation and students should be properly monitored by teachers during vacation.

Prof Ishar advised that interview for appointment of faculty on academic arrangement should be conducted by the committee of the college and the criterions for the same be on score of 100, wherein 15 marks will be for interview and 5 marks for demonstration of teaching skills. He recommended for signing MoUs with reputed national and multi-national companies for availing their services, which would help students in their life.

Dr Shivani Suri Verma, Department of English and Dr Sapna Sharma, Department of Chemistry were the rapporteurs for the meeting.