GCW Parade holds national seminar on material sciences

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government College for Women Parade organised daylong National Seminar on the topic ‘Recent Advances in Material Sciences’.

The workshop was inaugurated with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Dr. Ram Vishwakarma, Director IIIM Jammu, Principal of College, Dr. Hemla Aggarwal, and organising committee members. Dr. Ram Vishwakarma, delivered the inaugural speech. Prof. Hans Raj Convener of the Seminar delivered the welcome speech.

One of the invited speaker, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, NPL New Delhi, spoke about Ultrafast measurements. Dr. Hemla Aggarwal, Principal of the college was Patron of the seminar. The event was organised under the convenership of Prof. Hansraj HOD Physics and was efficiently coordinated by Dr. Bandhan Sharma, Assistant Professor Physics.