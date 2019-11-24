GCW Parade holds lecture on ‘Sustainable Cities, Communities’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Political Science, Government College for Women (GCW) Parade, Jammu organised an extension lecture on topic ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’. The lecture was delivered by prominent Gandhian S P Verma.

Prof Chander Shekhar Gupta, Principal of the College welcomed Verma and appreciated his commitment for the noble cause, which is directly linked with the survival of mankind. He also requested that such activities are very important as it inspire students to further spread the message in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Verma highlighted importance of sustainable cities and community. He discussed various issues related with sustainable cities and various problems being faced by communities across world in general and in India in particular, especially in Asia and pacific region. He highlighted various threats being faced by modern communities in the cities including ecological and environmental degradation, dirt, filth, congestion, population explosion, deforestation etc.

Prof B B Anand, in his address, said that only such an initiative can save the world from total extinction from the spaceship earth. We must sit together and evolve new modes of thinking for survival of mankind, he added.

Prof Neena Kumari, Prof Perminder, Prof Shrotika Rajput and Prof Gourav Gupta were also present on the occasion.