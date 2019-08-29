GCW organises career counselling programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Employment Information cum Advisory Bureau (EIAB), Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu in collaboration with GCW Udhampur organised a career counseling programme. The theme of the programme was ‘Career Options in Sciences and Languages’.

The programme was held under the overall supervision of Dr. Kavita Suri, Director, DLL, University of Jammu. The Programme was inaugurated by Prof. Subhash Chander, Principal GCW Udhampur. He also welcomed the guests and appreciated the efforts of DLL for organizing this programme. The special resource persons were Dr. Arti Sharma, Sr. Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, University of Jammu, Dr. Ravinder Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of English, University of Jammu and Dr. Rewa Khajuria, Counsellor, EIAB, DLL, JU.

Dr. Arti Sharma, in her presentation, apprised the students about career options/job opportunities in sciences. Dr. Ravinder Singh informed the students about career options in different languages with special reference to English after Graduation and Post Graduation. Dr. Rewa Khajuria explained the importance of Career Counselling.

About 102 students of the college interacted with the resource persons and in the end also appreciated the programme. Dr. Ashok Kumar Sharma Convenor of career counseling cell of the college presented vote of thanks.