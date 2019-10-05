GCW G’Ngr holds counselling session

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Career Counselling Cell of Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar Jammu organised a counselling session for students here on Friday.

On the occasion, Mamta Sharma and Shivani Choudhary from District Employment Council Jammu delivered lecture on ‘Career and Career Development’. They emphasized on making career choices based on personality traits. They suggested psychometric testing for students to assess their interests, abilities and aptitude suitable to different career options. They further focused on other aspects of career cycle like commitment plan perseverance and self-belief.

The programme, convened by Dr Anupama Gupta, was attended by a number of students and members of the career counseling cell of college.