GCW G’Nagar students protest change in college timing; block Bikram Chowk

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar took out a protest rally the against change in the timing schedule of the Under Graduate courses from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The students assembled in the college premises and took out a protest rally. The students blocked the Bikram Chowk and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The agitating students said that it’s not for students to reach home in time after leaving college at 5:00 PM as several students come from far flung areas. They appealed to the government to rollback its decision and restore earlier timing of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for students.

Later, a delegation of ABVP activists met Vice Chancellor University of Jammu and apprised him about the change of time schedule.

The Vice Chancellor assured for early redressal of their demand.

The delegation comprised of Parteek Raina, Sunaksh Gupta, Divya Angotra, Piyush Raina, Aradhya and Abhishek Manhas.