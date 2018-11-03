GCW G’Nagar organises Diwali Mela

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Students of Home Science Department, Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar, on Friday organised a Diwali Mela in the college premises.
The Principal of the College, Prof. Dr. Kaushal Smotra was the Chief Guest on the occasion who inaugurated the Mela which was an initiative to showcase young entrepreneurial skills.
The students showcased their skills by exhibiting handmade Diwali items like Diyas, candles, Shagun envelops, embroidery articles, tye and dye Dupattas and many more.
Eatable stalls and various games were also arranged for visitors. Principal appreciated the efforts of students and staff, and encouraged them to opt entrepreneurship in future.
