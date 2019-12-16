GCPF rues non-payment of pension arrears

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: General Category Peoples Forum (GCPF), Jammu & Kashmir urged the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu to take notice of non-payment of pension arrears with effect from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2018 on account of revision of pension to J&K pensioners, which is to be paid by J&K Bank.

V K Sharma, Vice-President of the Forum said that J&K Bank has not paid the arrears to pensioners till day, terming it an unjustifiable step of Jammu Kashmir administration.

Sharma demanded that J&K Finance Department should issue new instructions to J&K Bank to pay pension arrears to the pensioners for reducing their economic problems. He further urged the government to enhance the medical allowance from Rs 300 to at least Rs 2,000 per month.

Bhushan Pargal, Secretary of the Forum, appealed to Modi government to remove restrictions imposed on application of Article-14 of Constitution which provides equality to all citizens of India and prohibits discrimination on basis of caste, creed, religion and region. He demanded welfare schemes to ameliorate socio-economic status of ‘poor caste’ besides providing 50 percent cut in water and electricity bills, as done in Delhi.

Deepak Khajuria, State Secretary urged Modi Government to implement democratic and secular concept of common-civil-code, under guidelines of the Supreme Court of India. The meeting was presided over by Raj Kumar Banathia, Chairman of the Forum and attended by Jagdish Dogra, Ravi Sahni, Gopal Dass Verma, Surinder Kumar and Vivek Kumar.