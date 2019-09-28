GCET Jammu bags inter-college chess trophy

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) lifted the inter-college chess trophy of University of Jammu (JU) by winning the final played on the campus, here on Saturday.

The competition took place under the banner of Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, JU.

Earlier, in the final, GCET Jammu outplayed Post Graduate Departments of JU 2.5-1.5 points in a very close contest.

The Results: Navdeep Singh of GCET beat Touseef Ahmed; Manmohan Kotwal of GCET beat Ashish Ohri; Angad Singh lost to Vikas Choudhary; Villas Kotwal drew against Shivam Sharma.

The title trophy was presented to the winning side of GCET by Director Sports, JU, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba in the presence of Balbir Singh Chib (Physical Director GCET), Dr. Noor Beg, S.P Sharma, Sushil Sawhney, Sanjeev Kumar, Bagh Ali and P.D Singh (Incharge of the event).