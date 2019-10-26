GC Murmu is J&K’s first LG, R K Mathur LG Ladakh

S P Malik moved as Guv Goa, Interlocutor Dinesh goes as Administrator Lakshadweep

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred, the government announced on Friday.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the Expenditure Secretary, will take over as the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Former Defence Secretary Radha Krishna Mathur will be the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

STATE TIMES had in its October 12 issue exclusively reported that Governor Malik will be shifted from the erstwhile State and the new Lt Governors for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories would be announced by October 27.

The changes come more than two months after the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which will come into existence on October 31.

Satya Pal Malik, who was appointed Jammu and Kashmir Governor in August 2018, has been shifted as Governor of Goa.

Oath on October 31

Tenure of present Advisors may come to end

JAMMU: Girish Chander Murmu, 59, J&K Lt Governor designate, who worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat will be administered oath of office on October 31 in Srinagar after which he will be the administrative head of Kashmir and Jammu provinces. The state’s third province — Ladakh– has been carved out as a separate Union Territory.

Similarly, R K Mathur, 65, appointed the first Lt Governor of strategically located Ladakh will be administered oath of office on October 31 in Leh. The two Union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir — will come into existence on October 31 after the Centre abrogated the special status of the state and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5. With the appointment of Murmu, the tenure of advisors to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor — K Vijay Kumar, Khursheed Ganai, K Sikandan and K K Sharma — may come to an end as all of them are seniors in service to the new Lt Governor.



Radha Krishna Mathur is a retired 1977 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tripura cadre. Radha Krishna Mathur retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC) in November 2018.

Mathur has been the Union Defence Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary of India and the Chief Secretary of Tripura. RK Mathur has also served as the Development Commissioner in Ministry of Textiles and the Chief Enforcement Officer in Ministry of Textiles in the Central government.

Apart from the Central government, the IAS officer has served the Tripura governments as the Chief Secretary of Tripura, Principal Secretary of Finance, and Principal Secretary of Agriculture.

RK Mathur was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Tripura in December 2003. In 2016, he was given the charge as the Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC).

Former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and Union government appointed interlocutor to Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, has been moved to Lakshadweep as the administrator, as per an order issued by the Union Home Ministry.