Gau Raksha Samiti organises cleanliness drive

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Gau Raksha Samiti organised a cleanliness drive at Gau Shala Amphalla here on Thursday for motivating youth to get connected with the initiative under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Kumar, President of the Samiti, said that Gau Sewa cures a person from various diseases. “Presently Sharadhs are going on and it is believed worshiping Gau Mata is equal to the worship of our ancestors (Pittars),” he informed.

Other present during the drive included Sham Lal Langar, National President Akhil Bharatiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha; Naveen Pal Convenor Bajrang Dal J&K, Kartik Sudan Co-convenor Bajrang Dal, Abhinandan Gupta, Manik Langar, Sahil Bakshi and Rakesh Jamwal.