GATE 2020 date for online registration extended

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The application process for online registration of J&K candidates for GATE 2020 has been extended to November 8, 2019. According to the details, the dates have been extended to facilitate those aspirants of GATE 2020 who have not been able to register because of unavailability of net connectivity in J&K. The application process has been opened for a week during October 30 to November 8 so as to enable the left over aspirants for another chance of registration. GATE 2020 will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. IIT Delhi is the organising Institute for GATE 2020.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper