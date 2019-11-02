GATE 2020 date for online registration extended

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The application process for online registration of J&K candidates for GATE 2020 has been extended to November 8, 2019.

According to the details, the dates have been extended to facilitate those aspirants of GATE 2020 who have not been able to register because of unavailability of net connectivity in J&K. The application process has been opened for a week during October 30 to November 8 so as to enable the left over aspirants for another chance of registration.

GATE 2020 will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. IIT Delhi is the organising Institute for GATE 2020.