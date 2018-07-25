Gary Oldman on-board ‘The Woman in the Window’ cast

Share Share 0 Share 0

Los Angeles: Gary Oldman has joined the cast of “The Woman in the Window” with Amy Adams in the lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 60-year-old actor will play the father of the mysterious family who moves across the street from where Adams’ character lives.

“The Woman in the Window” is the story of a child psychologist with agoraphobia (Adams). She witnesses a shocking crime involving her new neighbours, but no one believes her.

The movie reunites Oldman with director Joe Wright, who earlier collaborated on “Darkest Hour”. In March, the actor received his first Best Actor Oscar for his critically-acclaimed performance as former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the World War II drama.

Julianne Moore is also part of the cast.

The film is an adaptation of AJ Finn’s book of the same name.

Tracy Letts has adapted the script and, Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will produce the project. (PTI)