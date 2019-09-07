Gangster nabbed with country made pistol, live round

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Friday nabbed a gangster and recovered country made pistol and a live round from his possession here at Gangyal.

As per the details, a party from Police Station Gangyal during patrolling at Gangyal Garden intercepted one pedestrian who was standing near the park under suspicious condition. On seeing the police, he tried to escape but was caught by the alert cops. On frisking/search, one country made pistol along with a live round was recovered from his possession. The accused identified as Inderveer Singh alias Jaddu, son of Tajinder Singh, resident of Raipur Satwari Jammu was arrested and case vide FIR No. 96/2019 under Sections 3 and 25 Arms Act was registered against him.