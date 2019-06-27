Gangster nabbed with country-made pistol, live cartridges

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Wednesday arrested a gangster and recovered a country- made pistol, live cartridges from his possession.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Gangyal led by SHO, Insp Sunil Jasrotia, while on patrolling , apprehended a pedestrian moving towards Model Town near Gurudwara, who tried to evade the police party. He was identified as Amit Kumar, son of Sadugar Mal, resident of Shibu Chak at present staying at 466/C Jeevan Nagar Jammu and on checking, one country-made pistol along with one live cartridge recovered from his possession.

A case vide FIR No. 56/2019 under section 3/25 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Gangyal.