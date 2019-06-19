Gangster arrested with country made pistol, live round

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday arrested a gangster and recovered country made pistol, live round from his possession.

As per the details, a party from Police Station Gangyal led by SHO, Insp Sunil Jasrotia, while on Naka checking duty at Kunjwani Naka apprehended a motorcyclist on Splendour motorcycle without registration number, who was suspiciously trying to evade the police party.

During questioning, he disclosed his name as Nikhil Kumar alias Tokka, son of Som Raj, resident of W.No 4 R.S Pura Jammu and on checking, one country made pistol along with one live cartridge was recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR No. 51/2019 under Sections 3/25 Arms Act was registered against him at Police Station Gangyal.