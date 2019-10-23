Ganga starts black-topping work

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Giving further pace to the development activities, Former Minister and Senior BJP Leader Chander Parkash Ganga inaugurated black topping works of Internal links at Dhyainsar, W. No. 06 MC Baribrahmana under Languishing to be completed at the cost of Rs 84 Lacs.

Prominent persons of the area who were present on the occasion were Puran Chand President Municipal Committe Bari Brahmana, Ram Dass Sharma Vice President MC Bari Brahmana, Tarsem Thapa and Pawan Bakshi Ward Members, Tilak Raj Gupta, Manohar Lal and many others.

Speaking on the occasion Ganga said that sticking to its agenda of creating durable assets under all development sectors, Modi government has succeeded in expanding a firm road Meredith in most of the parts of the country. He said that numerous schemes have been launched by the Center and the State government to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir socially, economically and politically. He credited the people’s cooperation also in getting the desired and targeted outcome of several welfare and development programmes launched for larger interest of the society.