Ganga for inculcating leadership qualities among children

JAMMU: Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Parkash Ganga has said that to build a strong nation, a sense of patriotism, social services, character building and leadership qualities must be developed among the children.

The Minister was speaking at an inaugural function after inaugurating the Shri Ram Universal School at Jakh in district Samba on Sunday.

The Minister emphasized that school education enables the students to perform well in their higher studies and also emerge as good citizens who contribute towards building a strong nation.

“Schools should focus on moral values rather than mere education to the students.” he added. Ganga asserted that co-curriculum activities have pivotal role in promoting sense of brotherhood, commandership and devotion towards serving the society.

The Minister wished good luck and prosperity to the school. He lauded the role of school management and asked them to take the initiative for proper education and guidance for children as they are the future leader of the country.

Earlier, the function started with the lighting of lamp and Saraswati Vandana followed by welcome address by the Principal of Shri Ram Universal School Ritula Singh.

MLA Samba Devinder Kumar Manyal, MLC Vibodh Gupta, Vice-Chairman SIDCO J&K Subash Jandial besides staff members, parents and children were present on the occasion.

The school also organised an event where activities like Stapu, Paper Boat racing, Wonder Time, Run for Fun and many more alike were played and enjoyed by the children.