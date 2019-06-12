Ganga Dussehra celebrated with gaiety

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Ganga Dussehra was celebrated with full enthusiasm and religious fervour at SVS Gyan Ganga Ashram on Wednesday in which thousands of devotees from across the country participated. The programme was organised under the presidentship of Shri Shri 1008 Atal Pethadeshwar Rajguru Acharya Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati ji Maharaj. During the religious event, Shree Anand Ramayana Katha was kept in Ashram, which was started on June 1 with Kalash Yatra and concluded on June 9, in which various aspects of Ramayana were depicted by various characters and detailed description was given by Swamiji.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamiji Maharaj said that the contributions of Shri Guru GangDevji Maharaj in spreading knowledge by giving education to everyone across every nook and corner of the country cannot be compared and we are following their path .Guruji always believed that, “Ignorance can be killed only by Knowledge”. And the establishment of various educational institutions by Shri Swami ji Maharaj is one such step to carry forward their (Guruji) mission by giving education to everyone.

The concluding function started with Sant Sammelan and Shradanjali on June 10 and 11 in which saints and Mahamandleshwars of different Aakharas, across the country participated and gave their valuable thoughts on different religious beliefs.

Mahant Vishnu Giriji, Aurangabad, Brahmchari Vishal Chetan, Kashi (U.P), Mahamandleshwar Devindranand from Jalandhar, Narayan Giri from Maharashtra, Balram Bharti, Mahant Atal Akhara, Paryagraj, Brahmchari Vinyanand from Rishikesh, Muktanand from Kerla, Narayananand and Monibaba were some of them who gave religious sermon and also threw light on the life of Guru Gang Devji Maharaj on the occasion of their “34th Nirvana Divas”.

Similarly, on 12th of June Chapan Bhog was served and also puja of Shri Guru GangDevji was performed with vedic mantras followed by speeches delivered by different dignitaries from local administration and heads of different organisations.

The prominent personalities who were present on the occassion were Kuldeep Raj Gupta, Ex. Vice Chairman MOS, State Pahari Advisory Board, Mohd.Aijaz Asad, DDC, Rajouri, Arif Jat, President, MC, Rajouri, Bharat Bhushan, Vice-President, MC, Vibodh Gupta, MLC, Dr. Raguveer Singh, BMO, Pt. Ashwani Sharma, Senior member, Ashram Committee, Subash Sharma (Retd.ADDC), Yogesh Sharma, Sarpanch, Dinesh Sharma from SDS, Kamal Singh, Dr. Poonam and others.