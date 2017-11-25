Ganga declares open National Taekwondo Championships

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Industries and Commerce Chander Prakash Ganga kick started three-day long 36th Senior National Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship and Ninth Senior National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship here on Friday.

The national taekwondo championships are being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association in collaboration with University of Jammu in which players hailing from 26 states of the country along with teams from CRPF, CISF and SSB are participating.

While addressing the gathering, the minister said the government is committed to provide better sports facilities and infrastructure to the players of the state so that they can prove their mettle at national and international level.

Welcoming the participants from outside states, the minister lauded the efforts of J&K Taekwondo Association for organising meticulously planned event in the State.

MLA Ganderbal Shiekh Ishfaq Jabbar, president TFI Chetan Anand, Chairman JKTA Anil Gupta, Joint Commissioner JMC Rajesh Sharma, Chairman Affiliation Committee IOA Ashutosh Sharma, Director Physical Education University of Jammu Avtar Singh Jasrotia and participants from various states were present on the occasion.