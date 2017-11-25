Ganga declares open National Taekwondo Championships

I&C Minister Chander Prakash Ganga inaugurating national taekwondo championship.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Minister for Industries and Commerce Chander Prakash Ganga kick started three-day long 36th Senior National Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship and Ninth Senior National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship here on Friday.
The national taekwondo championships are being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association in collaboration with University of Jammu in which players hailing from 26 states of the country along with teams from CRPF, CISF and SSB are participating.
While addressing the gathering, the minister said the government is committed to provide better sports facilities and infrastructure to the players of the state so that they can prove their mettle at national and international level.
Welcoming the participants from outside states, the minister lauded the efforts of J&K Taekwondo Association for organising meticulously planned event in the State.
MLA Ganderbal Shiekh Ishfaq Jabbar, president TFI Chetan Anand, Chairman JKTA Anil Gupta, Joint Commissioner JMC Rajesh Sharma, Chairman Affiliation Committee IOA Ashutosh Sharma, Director Physical Education University of Jammu Avtar Singh Jasrotia and participants from various states were present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
How ‘Prem Kahani’ helped bring back the romance of Opera House
Delhi HC dismisses plea against release of movie Padmavati
Sidharth Malhotra to perform at IFFI closing ceremony
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper