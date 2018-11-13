Gang of thieves busted, two nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: Gandhi Nagar Police on Monday busted a gang of thieves by arresting two of them.

As per the details, on October 23, T. K Sharma, Manager of PNB Branch Shastri Nagar reported theft of computers from the bank and subsequently police lodged a case and started investigation. During the course of investigation, police rounded up many suspects and during questioning two of them confessed their involvement in aforesaid case. The accused thieves have been identified as Daniel Massi and Vishal, residents of Amritsar at present staying at Balmiki Colony and on their disclosure, police recovered the stolen items. During sustained interrogation, they also confessed another theft in a mobile shop situated at Pawan Chowk.