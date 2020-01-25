Gang of inter-state drug smugglers busted; 1,700 kg poppy straw recovered, two held

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Continuing its
efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Special Operations
Group (SOG) Jammu along with sleuths of Police Station Channi Himmat achieved a
major success by recovering huge quantity of poppy straw which was being
smuggled in a truck at National Highway near Channi area under the jurisdiction
of Police Station Channi Himmat of district Jammu on Friday evening.
Reports revealed that, a special Naka was
laid jointly by SOG Jammu led by Insp Javed Kataria and sleuths of Police Station Channi Himmat by
SHO Insp Parvez Sajjad at National Highway near Channi area and
checking/frisking was intensified. During the process, one truck (PB-23 J5843)
was intercepted. During search of the truck, 1,700 kilograms of poppy straw which
was concealed in 193 apple boxes weighing 9 kg each inside the truck was recovered.
The accused driver and conductor of the
truck who were smuggling the contraband have been identified as Deedar Singh,
son of Payara Singh, resident of Barola
Pind Tehsil Samrala district Ludhiana and Manpreet, son of Kabul Singh,
resident of Handumate Tehsil Samrala
district Ludhiana and a case vide FIR No. 16/2020 under Section 8, 15, 29 and 60
NDPS Act was registered against them at Police Station Channi Himmat
and investigation was taken up.
The whole operation
was closely monitored by SSP SOG Jammu Sandeep Mehta and supervised by
SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Jackie Shroff to team up with son Tiger in ‘Baaghi 3’
Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut
Depression like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone
Bachchan-Hashmi’s ‘Chehre’ to now release on July 17
Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper