Gang of inter-state drug smugglers busted; 1,700 kg poppy straw recovered, two held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu along with sleuths of Police Station Channi Himmat achieved a major success by recovering huge quantity of poppy straw which was being smuggled in a truck at National Highway near Channi area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Channi Himmat of district Jammu on Friday evening.

Reports revealed that, a special Naka was laid jointly by SOG Jammu led by Insp Javed Kataria and sleuths of Police Station Channi Himmat by SHO Insp Parvez Sajjad at National Highway near Channi area and checking/frisking was intensified. During the process, one truck (PB-23 J5843) was intercepted. During search of the truck, 1,700 kilograms of poppy straw which was concealed in 193 apple boxes weighing 9 kg each inside the truck was recovered.

The accused driver and conductor of the truck who were smuggling the contraband have been identified as Deedar Singh, son of Payara Singh, resident of Barola Pind Tehsil Samrala district Ludhiana and Manpreet, son of Kabul Singh, resident of Handumate Tehsil Samrala district Ludhiana and a case vide FIR No. 16/2020 under Section 8, 15, 29 and 60 NDPS Act was registered against them at Police Station Channi Himmat and investigation was taken up.

The whole operation was closely monitored by SSP SOG Jammu Sandeep Mehta and supervised by SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh.