Gang of highway robbers busted in Rajouri

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police today claimed to have busted a gang of highway robbers by arresting three members in Rajouri district.

The arrest followed intensification of patrolling along the Jammu-Rajouri highway after complaints of thefts in shops and suspicious movement around Narian stretch, a police spokesman said.

He said the police received an information about some youths near Kallar late last night.

The police team rushed to the spot and managed to nab the three youths — Zahir Abass, Azar Farooq Lonea and Tariq Aziz — while they were trying to break open a shutter of a shop, the spokesman said.

“The modus operandi of the trio was such that they used to move on the highway stretch around midnight, select soft targets whether a vehicles or business establishment – and carry out thefts,” he said, adding so far they have been found to be involved in a theft case and recovered a a stolen motorcycle at their disclosure.

The spokesman said more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days. (PTI)