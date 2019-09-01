Ganesh Mahotsav will commence from Sept 2

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ganesh Mahotsav as usual will commence with installation of Shri Ganpati Murti at Mahalaxmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar Jammu on September 2, this year. This was stated by Sanjay Shastri, Chairman Bhartiya Vedic Sansthan, Jammu while addressing a press conference.

He said the Murti installation function will start on 10:00 AM and it will culminate at 12:45 PM on the same day.

He said Ganesh Puran Katha will be held daily 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM from September 2 to 11. The Ganesh Yagya will be held daily from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM from September 2 while Ganesh Leela and Bhajan Sandya will be held daily from September 11 from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM and Puran Ahuti will be performed on September 11 at 12:00 Noon. He said the Murti Visarjan (immersion) will be performed on September 12 at 10:30 AM. The procession will be taken from Maha Laxmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar, Jammu to river Chenab Akhnoor where the Murti immersion will take place.

On the occasion, annual Shree Ganesh new edition 2019 Vinayak Vandhana annual Magazine-2017 was also released. Others present were Dewan Chand Bansal, patron, Pankaj Chopra, coordinator, Roshan Sharma, cashier, Harbajan Singh, Langar secretary, Ramesh Kumar Badyal, Yagya Secretary, Amit Goswami, General Secretary, Anil Gupta Stage Secretary, Raj Pal Sharma, Padam Dev Singh and Baba Dev Dass.