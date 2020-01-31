Gandhian thought, philosophy very relevant in present scenario: Congress

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Pradesh Congress Vichar Vibhag (PCVV) organised UT-level interaction programme on ‘Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi & his philosophy in present day scenario’ on Thursday at party headquarters.

National Coordinator AICC, Vichar Vibhag presided over the programme.

It was unanimously resolved in the meeting that Gandhian thought and philosophy needs to be taken to ground level, which is very much relevant in today’s scenario.

Pradesh Congress Vichar Vibhag pledged to imbibe Gandian philosophy in Congress in letter and spirit besides maintaining age old traditions of brotherhood and fraternity.

Others present on the occasion included Capt Lalit Kumar Sharma Chairman, PCVV, Zaida Khan Vice Chairman, Zahid Sarfraz Malik General Secretary, Ghulam Hassan Bhat Coordinator South Kashmir, Sanjay Sandhu State Executive Member, Jatinder Bhagat District Chairman Jammu Rural, Vinod Sharma Senior Congress leader, Nakul Sharma State Secretary JKPYC, C L Manyal, Ashok Bhasin, Mohit Basotra, M Yakoob Mir, Mohammad Shafi Bhat, Abdul Rashid Malik and Advocate Anil John.