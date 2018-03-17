Gandhi Nagar witnessed development in present regime: Kavinder

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing the steps taken by present dispensation for holistic development of all the three regions of the State as historic, the Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, on Saturday, said that the initiatives taken in this regard would ensure that the people of the State would get all the requisite and modern facilities bringing them at par with the developed States in next few years.

Speaker was addressing a public meeting at Chatha in the outskirts of Jammu City.

He said that with the liberal funding of the Central Government and coordinated efforts of the state government necessary work on several ambitious projects is in progress while as several other prestigious projects have already been commissioned and dedicated to the people of State.

While spelling out on several initiatives taken for holistic development of the Gandhi Nagar Constituency, the Speaker said that Gandhi Nagar has witnessed a massive development during present regime.

He said a park at an estimated cost of Rs 5.28 crore is under development in Jeevan Nagar, while as necessary formalities have been completed to develop the Parks at Digiana and Nanak Nagar. He said 7 Km road from Sunjwan onwards have been macadamized at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore which have benefitted a huge population of the area.

The Speaker said that construction work on 200 bedded Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, has almost been completed and will be commissioned during this year.

He said that 290 transformers have been installed and 100 Sulabh Suchalaiyas were constructed in the Gandhi Nagar Constituency, during last three years.

Responding to the demands of the people, the Speaker said that the road leading to Chatta from main road which is in shambles will be macadamized during this year for which funds should be arranged soon. He said that dewatering from the area, street lighting and construction of lanes and drains should also be ensured.

Speaker directed the officers of all the concerned departments to ensure that the problems of the inhabitants are redressed within the shortest possible time. He emphasized for a close liaison should be established with the people for need based and proper implementation of various programmes so that holistic development is ensured.