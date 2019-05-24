Gandhi Nagar boys win U-14, U-17 Cricket titles

Share Share 0 Share

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Gandhi Nagar Zone bagged both under-14 and under-17 cricket titles in the Inter-zonal district level competitions of Jammu held under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Mini Stadium, Parade, here on Thursday.

In under-14 category, Gandhi Nagar Zone outplayed Satwari Zone by nine runs in the final. Similarly, in under-17 category, Gandhi Nagar defeated Bhalwal Zone in a one-sided contest making it an absolute 10 wickets win.

The winners and runner-up teams were presented with title trophies and other individual prizes by Joint Director DYSS, Jammu, Madan Lal, who was Special Guest. He was accompanied by District Officer (DYSS), Jammu and Zonal Physical Education Officer Gandhi Nagar, Anju Gupta.

The finals were officiated by the technical panel comprising Sadiq Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Pankaj Sasan, Mukesh Kumar, Jagtar Singh, Satpaul Singh and Mohd Farooq.