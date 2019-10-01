Gandhi fought for ‘Pooran Swaraj’

Isher Singh Jasrotia

Mahatma Gandhi, known as Father of the Nation who led Indian Freedom movement following the principles of non-violence, truthfulness and co-existence, enlightened the public for independence i.e “Pooran Swaraj”.

Born on 02 October, 1869 in Rajkot (Gujarat) in Dewan family, after passing the matriculation examination, qualified as Barrister-in-law-in England and proved to be the greatest son of the soil.

We celebrate the Childrens’ Day on 14 November, in the Educational Institutions, which has coincidence with the birthday of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru-Cha-cha Nehru. Teachers Day as tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan. Similarly 2nd October is celebrated as birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi hereinafter-called “Bapu Gandhi”.

Universally Mahatma Gandhi had great passion, love and affection for the children as Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru who was called “Chacha Nehru” in the second decade and Dr. Radhakrishnan known as educationist, in the same manner, Mahatma Gandhi is memorized as “Babu Gandhi” on his birth anniversary. If we recollect the memories in our school days time i.e some times between 1954-1965 and even thereafter, the school children used to wear white caps on their heads.

Mahatma Gandhi has distinguishable, tremendous and unmatchable services at his credit, cannot be obliterated from the history of India. He had the mission for transformation of society into an egalitarian society through social reforms. His recognition in terms of his statesmanship, aspirations and perception for peace and tranquility, equality of human being irrespective of caste, creed and colour are worth comprehensible and source of enlightenment to the modern and even to the next generation.

After returned from South Africa in 1983, he could not put up with the injustice being meted out to the Indians. Henceforth, he followed the philosophy and ideologies of non-violence, truthfulness – an ultimatum for realistic prevalence not only in India but also across the world. His symbolic characteristic is praiseworthy for his ambition of converting the knowledgeable society into egalitarian society.

His focus was on the abolition of unsociability – the enforcement of any disability arising out of “untouchability” should be an offence punishable in accordance with law. Later on, this was incorporated in Article 17, which has been implemented by the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 whose earlier title being “The Untouchability (Offence) Act, 1955”. Subsequently Article was put under the head Abolition of titles as (1) No title not being a military or academic distinction shall be conferred by the states (2) No citizen of India shall accept any title from any foreign state (3) No person who is not a citizen of India, while he holds any office of profit or trust under the state, accept without the consent of the President any title from any foreign state (4) No person holding any office of profit or trust under the state, accept without the consent of the President accept Any Present Enrolment or office of profit of any kind from or under any foreign state.

In December 1929, under Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru leadership and with the blessing of Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian National Congress (motivation was for freedom struggle) at its Lahore Session resolved and declared “Pooran Swaraj” complete independence, goal of the national movement. At the time of partition of India, with the help of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the then Deputy Prime Minister, hereinafter called the “Iron Man of India”, whose aim was to integrate the states with Indian union falling within the jurisdiction of India, except Junagarh, Jammu & Kashmir & Hyderabad.

Even after the constitution of India came into force on 26th of January, 1950, in the form Sovereign, Democratic Republic, India followed the ideologies and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi wherein the priorities were for friendly relationship with the neighbouring countries, as one of widening concentric circles, around a central axis of historical and cultural commonalty.

Later on, following the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi, under the dynamic leadership of Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, India became the founder member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and played an active role in strengthening the movement and making it an effective voice in representing the collective aspirations and interests of the developing countries on the vital issues of peace and harmony.

The significance of his dynamical leadership in the pre-dawn period for peace and tranquility on the basis of brotherhood, is praiseworthy and commendable across the world, to which ultimately China was compelled to declare unilateral ceasefire. He had the passion and vision for non-violence, peace and tranquility, progress of the nation by enlightening the masses by way of educating them by implementing the rural developmental programmes, advocated to bear khaddar rather to use Swadeshi goods and pleaded that villages must be made self-sufficient. He had great aspiration for conversion of society into comprehensible modernization form. He believed that if mankind behaves arrogantly and uses the word ‘belong to me’ instead of ‘belong to ours’ then it is required to get rid of the machines to make mankind as universal well wisher.

Like Swami Viveknanda, Swami Dayanand Sarswati, Mahatma Gandhi who had the passion for peace and harmony, equality of human being, advocated strong desire and conception of contemplation of children’s mindset to insinuate the reality of egalitarian society – a society for attainment of equal rights. He had the perception that the wealth of the nation lies in generating faith, confidence and mindset of the children and youth who could realizes the reality of life in the contemporary India. He had visual perception that human suffering, misery, illiteracy; superstitions are the root causes of poverty and backwardness of the nation and untochoability should be abolished from the society.

Like other great leaders, he disseminated the message of brotherhood, love, truth and non-violence and existence of human excellence. His admiration for the education of the children & belief that the education being basic factors for all round development of the children, they being tendered heart, need to be handled carefully by the parents and the teachers as well.

He gave the ultimatum to the freedom movement and method of struggle; “Any great movement for liberation today most necessarily be a mass movement, and mass movements must essentially be peaceful, except in times of organized revolt….. And if the principal movement is a peaceful one, contemporaneous attempts at a sporadic violence can only distract attention and weaken it”.

Let us take pledge to commemorate the memories of our great leader Mahatma Gandhi whose ideologies and philosophy will be followed from generation to generation in the educational institutions and other associated establishments relating to the educations so as to disseminate and give wide publicity to his heroic characteristics, great personality and traits not only in India but across the world over.

(The writer is Chairman, Modern Educational Society 2006

Patel Nagar, Kathua).