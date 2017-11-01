Gandhi attacks Jaitley over ‘ease of doing business’ rankings

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today took potshots at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying people knew the “reality” of the ‘ease of doing business’ but the improvement in survey rankings was a good thought to keep “Dr Jaitley” happy.
Gandhi has been targeting the finance minister with his one-liners and he recently termed him as “Dr Jaitley” whose medicines are ineffective in turning the economy around.
“Everyone knows the reality of ‘ease of doing business’, but it is a good thought to keep oneself happy ‘Dr Jaitley’,” he tweeted the couplet in Hindi.
India improved 30 ranks to 100th in ‘ease of doing business’ as per the World Bank Doing Business 2018 report. (PTI)
