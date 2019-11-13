Ganderbal admn imposes Rs 43,000 fine on erring vendors

STATE TIMES NEWSGANDERBAL: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Adjudicating Officer) Farooq Ahmad Baba under the Food Safety Act on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 43,000 on various Food Business Operators for the violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006. He also directed the concerned officers to conduct market checking on daily basis to ensure quality of food in the district.
