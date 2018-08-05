Ganai to conduct public hearing in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, will be available to meet public deputations at State Guest House, Canal Road, Jammu from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on August 07, 2018 (Tuesday).
