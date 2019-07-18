‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss

Los Angeles: “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss are not going to this year’s Comic-Con, HBO has announced.

The network revealed an updated panel line-up for the upcoming San Diego fan event on Wednesday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Besides Benioff and Weiss, director Miguel Sapochnik, and actors Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel have also pulled out from the much-anticipated event.

Other “GOT” actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill and Isaac Hempstead Wright are still scheduled to attend.

The development comes a day after the hit HBO series broke its own record by garnering a historic 32 Emmy nominations for the final season on Tuesday.

Benioff and Weiss received the nod for writing the much-debated series finale and Sapochnik for directing the Battle of Winterfell episode ‘The Long Night’.

Comic-Con was expected to be the first public appearance by the showrunners since the divisive series finale aired in May.

No reason was given for the schedule change. (PTI)