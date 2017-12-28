If Burhan Wani’s killing kept the Kashmir Valley on the boil for more than three months in 2016 and it also created a wedge in the movement spearheaded by separatists’ leaders. It looks they are the most affected now by the development that the people have been braving the hardship for longtime. The year-end saw a major change in the ‘Azadi’ war carried forward by them with some of the prominent separatist faces languishing in Tihar Jail today. Events one after another have dented their credibility and today there is no protest or murmur for any action against them. The game changer was the change in credibility of these leaders who were kept high on the pedestal for political reasons rather than the need-based or logically needed. The other development which significantly has changed the terror canvass in Kashmir was the Hizab distancing from Zakir Musa who arrived after killing of Wani and termed the political upheaval in the State as a fight for establishment of Khilafat in the Asian subcontinent, which irked the Hurriyat leaders as well as his parent outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The top terrorist also threatened to behead those separatists who call the turmoil in Kashmir a ‘political fight’. Stepping in of National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing terror-funding and arresting some of the separatist supported ones changed the whole chemistry. Such sweeping arrests were unthinkable just three or so years ago. It all has happened within a year. Today, they are isolated and irrelevant. Outfits like the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda may not have a formidable standing in the State, but the influence of their radical ideology is always looming as a security threat to the State. The separatists will have to innovate before the turmoil pushes them into oblivion as uncertainty looms large in Kashmir.