Gaja Cyclone hits Tamil Nadu

Dear Editor,
It is dis-heartening to learn that Cyclone Gaja, packing wind speed up to 125 km an hour, killed 30 people in Vedaranyam Nagapattinam and left a trail of devastation in coastal areas and its surroundings. According to the reports cyclone caused widespread damages, such as road network was extensively damaged and the power distribution network was severely affected in seven districts of the State. The people of the state are facing a rough time for their survival because of this natural disaster. Indian Government must step up to help Tamil nation to bring them out of this critical situation which shook the state from within. I also request the state Government to provide them with every possible assistance in such disaster.
M.F.U Tandvi,
Rajouri.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper