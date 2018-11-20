Gaja Cyclone hits Tamil Nadu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It is dis-heartening to learn that Cyclone Gaja, packing wind speed up to 125 km an hour, killed 30 people in Vedaranyam Nagapattinam and left a trail of devastation in coastal areas and its surroundings. According to the reports cyclone caused widespread damages, such as road network was extensively damaged and the power distribution network was severely affected in seven districts of the State. The people of the state are facing a rough time for their survival because of this natural disaster. Indian Government must step up to help Tamil nation to bring them out of this critical situation which shook the state from within. I also request the state Government to provide them with every possible assistance in such disaster.

M.F.U Tandvi,

Rajouri.