Gagan Bhagat moves SC to challenge Assembly dissolution

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ex-BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat has moved Supreme Court to challenge the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

A petition titled Gagan Bhagat Ex-MLA Jammu and Kashmir Assembly versus Union of India through Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and State of Jammu and Kashmir through Governor and Chief Secretary has been filed by Gagan Bhagat in the Supreme Court of India which was formally admitted. The case is likely to come up for hearing next week. According to a Srinagar based news agency, Gagan Bhagat told on phone from Delhi, “Yes I have challenged the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in the Supreme Court of India and the petition was on Thursday formally admitted by the top court of the country.”

Another BJP leader and former MLA Dina Nath Bhagat has come out in open support of Gagan Bhagat on challenging the dissolution of J&K Assembly in Supreme Court of India. Dina Nath was representing Chenani constituency in Jammu region.

Sources told STATE TIMES that Gagan Bhagat is arriving Jammu tomorrow and shall brief the media on this issue.