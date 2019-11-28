G R Sharma elected President MUSS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti (MUSS), chapter J&K elected G R Sharma as its President while Mohinder Singh was elected as Vice President of the Samiti. The office bearers were elected during general body meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of G R Sharma, President of Samiti.

Others elected office bearers included Suram Chand Thappa as Secretary; Pawan Kumar Lotra and Narayan Thakur as Assistant Secretaries; Hans Raj as Treasurer; Rakesh Sharma as Assistant Treasurer and Rattan Lal Sharma and Sharda Sharma as members. While Milkhi Ram Sharma was appointed as Internal Auditor of the Society.

Speaking on the occasion, members of newly elected body assured to work with dedication and honesty for upliftment of mankind besides spreading message of love, communal harmony, national integration, brotherhood and goodwill for all by organising spiritual awareness camps in the society.