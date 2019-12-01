G D Goenka Public School organises street play ‘Save River Tawi’

State Times News

JAMMU: G.D Goenka Public School, governed by Om Prakash Bansal Charitable Trust demonstrated a street play, ‘Save River Tawi’ as a part of British Council activity, in the Goenkan acres and adjoining locality of the school to spread awareness amongst the people related to Water Pollution.

The children depicted the plight of river Tawi in times of today and reasons responsible for the same. They also requested the people to wake up from the deep slumber and start with the remedial measures to safeguard it as it is the lifeline of Jammu city dwellers. The street play was highly appreciated by the masses. The children were also assured by the masses that they would adapt to immediate measures to control the water pollution.

The general public appreciated the school for having organized it, for the theme touched every person’s heart and they all got food for thought.

The Principal Mr. Rajesh Rathore applauded the efforts of the children and spoke highly of the British Council, for having approved of this theme for the street play as this is the most apt time to spread the message of Conservation of Natural Resources.