G.A Ganai remembered on Death Anniversary

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Tributes were paid to Qaid late Ghulam Ahmed Ganai Ex Minister, on his 23rd Death Anniversary in Poonch on Saturday. The commemorative function was organised at Dak Bungalow Poonch in which public from all walks of life participated and highlighted the legacy of sacrifices and statesmanship while pledging to fulfill his mission of selfless service to mankind.

The function commenced with Quran Khawani and Fateh Khawani followed by floral tributes to Ganai.

Dr Shehnaz Ganai MLC, while speaking on the occasion highlighted that throughout life late Ganai struggled and sacrificed his life for the dignity of people. He fought for the political rights and dignity of his people till his last breath. He was instrumental in instilling the sense of hope, courage and confidence among the poor and down trodden people.

Dr Ganai said that Ganai gave preference to selfless service to people over power and it is this sense of sacrifice that needs to be instilled in our youth for the future of our State.

Lastly Dr Ganai and all the family members of late Ganai thanked the people for showing their love and pledged to follow the footsteps of the late leader.